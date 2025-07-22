Comparing China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) & Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ – Get Free Report) and Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Williams Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of China Natural Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Williams Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Natural Gas and Williams Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Williams Companies $10.50 billion 6.70 $2.23 billion $1.87 30.84

Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than China Natural Gas.

Volatility & Risk

China Natural Gas has a beta of -9.51, indicating that its stock price is 1,051% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Companies has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Gas and Williams Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A Williams Companies 21.18% 15.95% 4.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Natural Gas and Williams Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Williams Companies 0 7 8 0 2.53

Williams Companies has a consensus target price of $61.77, indicating a potential upside of 7.09%. Given Williams Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Williams Companies is more favorable than China Natural Gas.

Summary

Williams Companies beats China Natural Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Gas

China Natural Gas, Inc., an integrated natural gas operator, engages in the sale and distribution of natural gas and gasoline to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the People's Republic of China. The company is primarily involved in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) through its variable interest entity-owned CNG fueling stations. As of December 31, 2012, it operated 31 CNG fueling stations, including 20 CNG fueling stations in Shaanxi Province, 10 CNG fueling stations in Henan Province, and 1 CNG fueling station in Hubei Province. It also installs natural gas pipelines, as well as distributes and sells piped natural gas to residential and commercial customers through a high pressure pipeline network of approximately 120 kilometers in the city of Xi'an in Shaanxi Province, including Lantian County; the districts of Lintong and Baqiao in Shaanxi Province; and the city of Lingbao in Henan Province. As of the above date, the company had approximately 122,020 residential and commercial customers for its pipeline network, as well as operated 4 automobile conversion sites for converting gasoline-fueled vehicles to hybrid (natural gas/gasoline) powered vehicles. The company is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China. On July 2, 2014, the involuntary petition of China Natural Gas, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. The involuntary petition was filed under Chapter 11 on February 8, 2013.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. The Northeast G&P segment engages in the midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation activities in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania and New York, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. The West segment consists of gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana, the Mid-Continent region that includes the Anadarko and Permian basins, and the DJ Basin of Colorado; and operates natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and storage facilities in central Kansas near Conway. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment provides wholesale marketing, trading, storage, and transportation of natural gas for natural gas utilities, municipalities, power generators, and producers; asset management services; and transports and markets NGLs. The company owns and operates 33,000 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

