Maytree Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Maytree Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Alibaba Group makes up 3.4% of Maytree Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Arete cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Arete Research cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,605,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

