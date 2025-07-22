Critical Comparison: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) versus Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 18.50% -79.66% 18.89% Alphabet 30.86% 34.54% 25.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dropbox and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alphabet 0 10 28 4 2.86

Risk and Volatility

Dropbox presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.26%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $203.19, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Dropbox’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Alphabet.

Dropbox has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dropbox and Alphabet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.54 billion 3.06 $452.30 million $1.53 18.05 Alphabet $359.71 billion 6.41 $100.12 billion $8.97 21.19

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Dropbox. Dropbox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats Dropbox on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox



Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

