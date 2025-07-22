Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Stake Boosted by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 379,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

