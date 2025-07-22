NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $54,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 770,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,035,000 after buying an additional 529,316 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,223,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,151. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

