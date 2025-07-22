KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $49.37 Million Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $49,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Transdigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,827,343.28. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,997,959.19. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,113 shares of company stock worth $168,625,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of TDG stock traded down $25.70 on Tuesday, reaching $1,557.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,644. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,611.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,471.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,385.60. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.99 EPS. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,606.47.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

