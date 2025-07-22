KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 4,400 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Chubb were worth $44,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 26,761.4% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,169,720,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chubb by 36,831.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after buying an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chubb by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after buying an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $336,972,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 1.1%

CB traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.14. The company had a trading volume of 672,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.31. The company has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

