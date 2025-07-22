Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 0.9% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.51. The company had a trading volume of 794,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.39. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Blackstone news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.18.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

