KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Trims Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $65,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,439,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after buying an additional 553,104 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,401. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.37. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $272.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $275.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

