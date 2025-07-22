Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 13.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.94). Approximately 56,870,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,224% from the average daily volume of 2,447,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.83).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.84.
