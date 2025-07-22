Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 13.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOKGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 90 to GBX 95. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evoke traded as high as GBX 70.30 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.94). Approximately 56,870,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,224% from the average daily volume of 2,447,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.83).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evoke news, insider Sean Wilkins purchased 31,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £17,095.86 ($23,046.45). Also, insider Per Widerström acquired 68,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £37,237.32 ($50,198.60). Insiders have purchased 202,269 shares of company stock worth $10,515,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

About Evoke

