Choreo LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 116.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 952,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $67,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,345. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

