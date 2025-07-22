Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $298.79 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.