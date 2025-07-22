GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $573.00 to $553.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of TMO opened at $405.15 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

