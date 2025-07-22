Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,861,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 407,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $63,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

