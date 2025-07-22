HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 205 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,200,450,000 after buying an additional 93,844 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,598.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,072,787,000 after buying an additional 190,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,450,475,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $2,356,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,094.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,119.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,013.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $972.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

