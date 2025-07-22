Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 3,600 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. 113,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

