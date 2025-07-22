5,968 Shares in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,949,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,276,000 after buying an additional 473,569 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,810,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.31.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.9%

SPOT traded down $6.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $700.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,148. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $290.13 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $696.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

