Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 66,133 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2,069.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,133 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 66,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,732. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $137.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

