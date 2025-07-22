Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Boosted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 650.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,959 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises about 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,309,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $152,342,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,784,000 after buying an additional 2,449,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,918,000 after buying an additional 2,370,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,560 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. 1,506,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,864,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

