Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 6,926 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 84,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 168,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.57. 2,241,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,689. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

