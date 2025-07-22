Financial Partners Group Inc Buys New Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.12. 287,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.