Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 199 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after acquiring an additional 764,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after acquiring an additional 999,882 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after acquiring an additional 186,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after acquiring an additional 125,442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.97. The stock had a trading volume of 496,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,476. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

