Babb Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.45 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Babb Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 18.0% of Babb Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,810,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after buying an additional 673,178 shares during the period. Master S Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,452,000 after buying an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,600,000 after purchasing an additional 182,548 shares during the period.

Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.51. 1,258,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,347. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21.

Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

