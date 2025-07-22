Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises 0.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 103.4% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE SHEL opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

