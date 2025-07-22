WMG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,749,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

