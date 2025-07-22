Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lifted by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,027. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

