WMG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after buying an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after buying an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,581,000 after buying an additional 2,044,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after buying an additional 6,911,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after buying an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BNDX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. 1,028,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.