WMG Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of EFA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.10. 2,486,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,243,834. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

