iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,889,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,419,422. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

