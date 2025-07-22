Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.9%

EMR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,453. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.51. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

