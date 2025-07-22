Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Purchases 17,112 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

DFEV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. 32,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

