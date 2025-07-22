Obermeyer Wealth Partners Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,104 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,926,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,668,000 after buying an additional 1,152,181 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $261.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.
Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
