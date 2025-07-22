Q4 EPS Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive Boosted by Analyst

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $43.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.02.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.60. 586,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,172. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

