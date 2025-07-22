Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,320,000 shares during the quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intel were worth $45,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,422,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,914,428. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

