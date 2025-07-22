Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.23 Million Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after buying an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,686,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.3%

FDX opened at $225.86 on Tuesday. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wall Street Zen cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.