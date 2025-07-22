Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Acquires Shares of 501,300 Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 501,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,405,000. Linde makes up approximately 1.3% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned 0.11% of Linde as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $469.26. 443,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,663. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.80.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

