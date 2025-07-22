Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.80.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $471.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.60. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

