Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,010,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 926,800 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.8% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in NIKE were worth $318,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in NIKE by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Williams Trading lowered their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.15.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,327,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,059,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

