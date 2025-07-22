Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Service Corporation International accounts for approximately 0.5% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas raised its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Corporation International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Corporation International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

SCI traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 304,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,636. Service Corporation International has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.