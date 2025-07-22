Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 546,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,873. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

