United Bank Buys 196 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

United Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Governors Lane LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,939,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 157,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0%

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,751. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $183.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.95 and a 200-day moving average of $168.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at $376,667,570.10. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $145,723.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,500. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,119 shares of company stock valued at $40,524,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.