Gries Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Gries Financial LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.56.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $263.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.21 and a 52 week high of $277.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

