Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317,146 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.18% of Automatic Data Processing worth $245,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $303.12. The stock had a trading volume of 259,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,538. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.80 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

