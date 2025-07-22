Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 54,238 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,238 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $290,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.87.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.23. The firm has a market cap of $193.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

