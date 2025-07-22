Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $209.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.16 and a 200 day moving average of $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $207.21 and a one year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

