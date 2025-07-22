Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires 4,910 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 721,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,763. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.