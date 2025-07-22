VCI Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,207 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

VCI Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 95,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000.

SCMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 86,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,480. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

