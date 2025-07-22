SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Cut by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,097 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SPYG opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.