Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,154 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 23,689 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $159,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,754,000. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,192,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,644,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,080,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $97.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.