VCI Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,704 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

VCI Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.28. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on K. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $9,157,473.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,670,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,975,890.48. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $111,198,218. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

